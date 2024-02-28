Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

