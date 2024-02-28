Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,391 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.39% of NetApp worth $61,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

