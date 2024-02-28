QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QUIK. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.56. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,799 shares of company stock valued at $345,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

