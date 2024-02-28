Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.58. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,806,659 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 26.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

