Rallybio (RLYB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB):

2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2024 – Rallybio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rallybio Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of RLYB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 139,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,044. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rallybio by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

