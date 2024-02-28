Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2416 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 101,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $1,800,275.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,693,884.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 448,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,866 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

