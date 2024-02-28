Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.