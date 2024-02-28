Raymond James Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$29.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.57.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.82. 686,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,393. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

