RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.42

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$105.42 and last traded at C$104.26, with a volume of 117153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.52.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.08.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.3901612 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total transaction of C$29,673.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

