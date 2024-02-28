Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.