Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,927 over the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

