Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $993.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $858.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $995.97. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total transaction of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

