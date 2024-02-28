Regions Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3,254.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

