Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Shares of RGA opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

