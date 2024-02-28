Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay Stock Up 2.6 %

RPAY stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $870.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Repay by 767.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repay by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 788,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Repay by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

