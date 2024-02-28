Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY24 guidance to $5.94-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.000 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.28. 739,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,939. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 419,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

