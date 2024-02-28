Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.19. 506,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,346. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

