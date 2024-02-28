Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $199.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

RSG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,167. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

