Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $199.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $188.19. 506,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,346. Republic Services has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

