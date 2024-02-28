Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY24 guidance to $5.94-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.000 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $186.86. The company had a trading volume of 797,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

