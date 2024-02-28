Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Excelerate Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of EE stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 465,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 142,409 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

