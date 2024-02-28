Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PodcastOne, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PodcastOne in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on PodcastOne in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

PodcastOne Price Performance

PODC stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74. PodcastOne has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PodcastOne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth $81,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the third quarter worth $664,000.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.