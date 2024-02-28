Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2024 earnings at $13.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

TOL opened at $111.32 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

