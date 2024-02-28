Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $15.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.98 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $431.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

