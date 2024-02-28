Research Analysts Set Expectations for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

