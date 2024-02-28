Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $795.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,550,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,901,000 after buying an additional 267,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 211,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

