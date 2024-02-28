Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 19,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $252.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

