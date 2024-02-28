Reviewing Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Free Report) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TDCX $493.92 million 1.84 $78.04 million $0.58 10.79

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A TDCX 16.72% 18.17% 15.28%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 1 2 0 2.67

TDCX has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

TDCX beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

