Reviewing Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) & Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Vistagen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -44.68% -39.16% Vistagen Therapeutics -3,073.51% -72.10% -61.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensei Biotherapeutics and Vistagen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.48%. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.17%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Vistagen Therapeutics.

Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Vistagen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$48.59 million ($1.32) -0.58 Vistagen Therapeutics $1.11 million 128.77 -$59.25 million N/A N/A

Sensei Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistagen Therapeutics.

Summary

Sensei Biotherapeutics beats Vistagen Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company's pipeline includes SNS-101, SNS-103, and SNS-102, monoclonal antibodies, which are in early development stages for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to conduct preclinical studies for its SNS-101 program. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines. Its product pipeline comprises PH94B, a fasedienol nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder; and PH10, a Ituvone nasal spray which is in Phase II development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In addition, the company is also developing PH15, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of cognition improvement; PH80, an odorless and tasteless synthetic investigational pherine for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes and migraine; PH284, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of wasting syndrome Cachexia; and AV-101, an oral nmdr glycine site antagonist for depression and neurological disorders. Further, it has a license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. to develop and commercialize to address ophthalmologic and CNS disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.