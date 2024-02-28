ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
