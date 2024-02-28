Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP David W. Rowe Sells 3,410 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP David W. Rowe sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $10,673.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.25. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 791,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,441,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after buying an additional 227,395 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Rimini Street by 43.6% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 856,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,383,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 176,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

