RingCentral, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the software maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after buying an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

