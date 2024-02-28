Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOWNU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000.

Get Bowen Acquisition alerts:

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

BOWNU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.