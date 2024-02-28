Robinson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALCC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,585,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

