Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Inception Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.90.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

