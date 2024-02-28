Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

PFD stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

