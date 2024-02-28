Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

PRLH stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.