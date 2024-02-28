Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 11,575 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $472,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

