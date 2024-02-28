Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPXX. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,555,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

IPXX stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.