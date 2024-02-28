Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 5,083,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036,865. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

