Rocky Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

RCKY opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

