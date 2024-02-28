Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.86

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.86 and last traded at $150.11, with a volume of 101304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.