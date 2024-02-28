Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in APA by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in APA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

