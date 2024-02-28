Roth Capital Weighs in on MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGPI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI opened at $78.62 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

