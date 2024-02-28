Roth Capital Weighs in on The Hackett Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for The Hackett Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HCKT opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

