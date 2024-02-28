Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

