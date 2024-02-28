Roundview Capital LLC Has $312,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

