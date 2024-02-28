Roundview Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,241 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.