Roundview Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

