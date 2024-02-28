Roundview Capital LLC Sells 159 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 631,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

